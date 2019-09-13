Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Personal Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $44.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Apriem Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $458,106 as Valuation Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 98.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 630,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 8,343 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $589,000, down from 638,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 188.09% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.65. About 156,534 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 56,830 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,213 shares stake. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co reported 29,675 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northstar holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6,725 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 596,616 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Water Island Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 6.9% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 82,863 are owned by Metropolitan Life Company Ny. Mariner Lc owns 5,816 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 0.57% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). First Amer Savings Bank reported 17,100 shares stake. Hm Payson has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 3,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 3,750 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 923 shares to 1,951 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,971 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 10,663 shares to 153,279 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.