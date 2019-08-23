Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose, Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 858,655 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 32,165 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 38,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.27% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Knowles (NYSE:KN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,160 shares to 18,166 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Ltd reported 14,135 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,630 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 25,289 are held by Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech. Group Inc One Trading Lp stated it has 5,669 shares. Davenport And Co Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,251 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corp holds 8,002 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 348,926 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Albert D Mason holds 19,080 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,024 shares. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 161 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 137,227 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 6,356 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 42,088 shares.