Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Increased Holding; Hhr Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Imax (IMAX) by $9.83 Million as Share Price Declined

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 159.94% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 446,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 352,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 799,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 449,595 shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares to 335,902 shares, valued at $58.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co owns 96,171 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Perkins Coie Tru Company owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 70 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 14,970 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). North Corporation holds 0.04% or 5,285 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% or 20,460 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company holds 103,446 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 546,203 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Brown Advisory holds 67,616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.