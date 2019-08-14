Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Harris Associates LP Upped Position by $10.60 Million as Valuation Rose; Autozone (AZO) Holder Camelot Portfolios Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $19.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1061.51. About 229,858 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 235,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 13.75 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625.38M, up from 13.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.32% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anadarko’s Q2 highlighted by stronger than expected production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 49,353 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 203,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.01M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 1,050 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 4,960 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.02% or 3,260 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 16,659 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 348,926 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 302 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 239,797 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 26,328 shares. Amer Century holds 0.2% or 4.24 million shares. Dupont Management holds 0.01% or 13,142 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Communications Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tdam Usa holds 0.41% or 127,809 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 5,589 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.2% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 2,109 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 39,500 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt. Gsa Prtnrs Llp accumulated 1,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Raymond James Serv Advsrs accumulated 2,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 1,678 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.18% stake. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Adage Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fiera Cap invested in 466,289 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.24M for 12.21 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares to 105,831 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.