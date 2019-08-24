Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Evercore Wealth Management Has Decreased Position; Summit Creek Advisors Raised Its Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Position by $2.06 Million as Stock Price Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 57,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 421,090 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, up from 363,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 95,033 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 15,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.52% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,750 shares to 30,799 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 27,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.