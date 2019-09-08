Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $5.63 Million as Stock Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Glenview State Bank Trust Lifted Stake by $306,332

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 125,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.39M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.24% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn has 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Cap Mngmt Communications reported 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 72,678 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Auxier Asset Management reported 121 shares stake. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodman Corp accumulated 4,888 shares or 4.43% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 16,354 shares. Intact Investment holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,300 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 865 shares. 270 are held by Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Finance Advisory Gp Inc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Community And Co owns 1.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,186 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier invested in 7,167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement System holds 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 95,205 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation reported 5,307 shares stake. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited reported 201,682 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arosa Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 4.83% or 590,000 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 2,911 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Lc has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Allstate invested in 0.01% or 11,014 shares. Cohen & Steers has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 90,516 are held by Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company. Personal Capital Advsrs owns 0.33% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 638,524 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc holds 0.07% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust reported 4,848 shares. Washington Tru Commercial Bank has 974 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 56,002 shares to 678,376 shares, valued at $258.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

