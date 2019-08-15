Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $2.73 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hutchinson Capital Management Decreased Position in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by $2.64 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.86% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 6.59 million shares traded or 246.80% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 16/03/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 108 EUROS FROM 100 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – RATIONAL AG RAAG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550 EUROS FROM 545 EUROS; 19/03/2018 – HSBC: Net Proceeds for General Corporate Purposes, to Strengthen Firm’s Capital Base; 25/05/2018 – HSBC: Court Approves Transfer of Accounts From HSBC Bank PLC to HSBC UK; 16/05/2018 – WERELDHAVE NV WEHA.AS : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 13/03/2018 – HSBC Bank Honored by Junior Achievement with a U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award; 27/04/2018 – FBI: Former Head of HSBC’s Global Foreign Exchange Cash Trading Sentenced to 24 Months’ Imprisonment for Front-Running; 19/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – IRENE LEE WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN ADDITIONAL MEMBER OF GROUP REMUNERATION COMMITTEE; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 1,760 shares to 15,194 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 568,578 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Inc Limited Partnership owns 0.62% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 971,001 shares. Cleararc invested in 0.1% or 12,124 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 71,493 shares. 1,182 were reported by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Verition Fund Lc stated it has 19,004 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ajo LP reported 0.01% stake. Creative Planning stated it has 73,576 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 42,068 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 57,552 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 762 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.65 million shares. Stoneridge Prns Lc invested in 0.29% or 21,329 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.94% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).