Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Bronson Point Management Upped Stake; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increased General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $2.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 170.84% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 58,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 158,568 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 4.60M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ General Motors Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GM); 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 12/03/2018 – GM president says ‘shared sacrifice’ needed to fix GM Korea; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial 1Q Retail Loan and Lease Originations $10.8 Billion; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS MAKING “GREAT PROGRESS” TOWARD ITS STATED GOAL TO ACHIEVE 10 PCT MARGINS IN ITS CORE BUSINESS – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’; 07/03/2018 – Sharenet: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS COMMENTS ON LAYOFFS AT LORDSTOWN, OHIO PLANT; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 26/04/2018 – GM AGREES TO COMMIT TO S.KOREA IN AT LEAST TEN YEARS, KDB TO GAIN VETO RIGHT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – S.KOREA GOVT

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,735 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

