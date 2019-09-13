Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stock Value Declined, Bluemar Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 9,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 37,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, up from 28,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 489,464 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 64.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 29,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 15,953 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 45,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 174.38% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 192,584 shares to 383,752 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,420 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,770 were reported by British Columbia Management Corp. Chevy Chase Trust owns 43,676 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 5,966 shares. Fincl Architects has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 14,797 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 55 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 13,000 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.07% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 7,514 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). King Luther Capital Corporation invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 85,742 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. 59,770 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Limited Liability Co. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.28% or 330,000 shares. Utah Retirement reported 9,835 shares stake. 8,325 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Enterprise Fincl Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 4,775 shares. South Dakota Inv Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 195,582 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 5,967 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.25% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 32,339 shares. Murphy Mngmt reported 4,150 shares stake. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.18% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 9,755 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 415 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 13,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 3,967 shares. Angelo Gordon And Lp owns 850,000 shares or 6.85% of their US portfolio. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt LP holds 11.31% or 12.53 million shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

