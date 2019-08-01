An Insider Zachary King Purchases 2975 shares of USA Truck, Inc. (USAK); International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Ratings Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. International Game Technology had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Hold” rating and $19 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Macquarie Research. See International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Initiate

12/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

Since May 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $150,943 activity. 1,360 USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares with value of $19,963 were bought by Chambers Mary Susan. The insider Creager Robert E. bought 3,600 shares worth $49,928. GLASER THOMAS M bought $40,162 worth of stock. ENZOR GARY bought $40,890 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold USA Truck, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.51 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 3,850 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Amer Century Companies Incorporated has 26,175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). 94,233 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. 45,885 are held by Victory Mgmt. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0.02% or 124,970 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 2,291 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 46,880 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Lp holds 0.03% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) or 53,910 shares. 14,477 were reported by Campbell And Inv Adviser. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Us Natl Bank De reported 22,535 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 27,614 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 2.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 113,977 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USAK’s profit will be $3.43 million for 5.19 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by USA Truck, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,233.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “USA Truck (USAK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate USA Truck (USAK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “USA Truck Blames Soft Freight Environment, Declining Spot Rates For Lower Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $71.31 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 6.86 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

The VP – Corporate Controller – PAO of Usa Truck Inc and firm’s insider Zachary King invested in 2,975 shares of the firm based on the market stock price per share of $8.3 of a share. The insider shares have a market value of nearly $24,633 U.S Dollars. The regulatory filing shows that Zachary King now has in hand around 0.15% of the Arkansas-based company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding) The deal was performed on August 01, 2019 and was disclosed inside a filing at the U.S. SEC’s website.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology services and products across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; and produces instant ticket games and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides video lottery terminals , VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; video and traditional mechanical reel slot machines and casino systems to casino operators; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators.