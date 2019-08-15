An Insider Robert Bartlein Paid for 500 shares of Community West Bancshares (CWBC); Shorts at FINGERPRINT CARDS AB ORDINARY SHARES AK (FGRRF) Raised By 2.16%

FINGERPRINT CARDS AB ORDINARY SHARES AK (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) had an increase of 2.16% in short interest. FGRRF’s SI was 23.41 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.16% from 22.92 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 234114 days are for FINGERPRINT CARDS AB ORDINARY SHARES AK (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)’s short sellers to cover FGRRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 19,118 shares traded or 294.51% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Community West Bancshares shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 24,654 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Vanguard Incorporated owns 54,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). First Manhattan reported 24,488 shares. 20,900 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd. Cutler Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.91% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 1,100 shares. Stieven Cap Advsrs Lp holds 460,360 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 4,493 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 10,999 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Moreover, Zpr Inv Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 15,982 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Community West Bancshares operates as the holding firm for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services and products in California. The company has market cap of $82.11 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, residential real estate, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; residential real estate lines of credit and home equity lines of credit; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans.

Robert Bartlein who serves as director of Community West Bancshares a few days ago acquired 500 shares of the ‘s company. The new insider transaction has $4,835 U.S Dollars total value, at the average stock value of $9.7. In the last month, he also purchased 500 shares valued at $4,835 USD. Presently, he owns a total of 568,656 shares or 6.72% of the Company’s market capitalization. The acquired shares were purchased on August 14, 2019 and the Form 4 that contains the original information, filed with the DC-based SEC can be seen here.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $90,324 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $4,915 was bought by Plourd Martin E. Shares for $2,706 were bought by STOVESAND KIRK. BARTLEIN ROBERT bought $9,950 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) on Wednesday, May 22.