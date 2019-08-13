An Insider Rhodric Hackman Acquired 1000 shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT); Usa Technologies (USAT) Shorts Decreased By 11.08%

Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) had a decrease of 11.08% in short interest. USAT’s SI was 8.96 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.08% from 10.07M shares previously. With 913,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT)’s short sellers to cover USAT’s short positions. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 103,387 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $433.81 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. Another trade for 1.00 million shares valued at $6.93 million was made by Hudson Executive Capital LP on Thursday, August 1.

As disclosed in a legal document which was filled with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission on 13/08/2019, Rhodric Hackman an insider in Gtt Communications Inc and currently director, acquired shares worth $7,120 U.S Dollars in the Pinksheet-listed company. He acquired 1,000 new shares, at average $7.1 per share. He owns 0.34% of the -company’s market cap or 190,137 shares.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $556.29 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Among 4 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications has $50 highest and $900 lowest target. $36’s average target is 264.74% above currents $9.87 stock price. GTT Communications had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. Craig Hallum maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

The stock increased 21.70% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 1.25M shares traded or 63.38% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA - AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications' IDR at 'B' On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS - ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

