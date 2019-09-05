An Insider Peggy Wheeler Purchased 14 shares of Isabella Bank (ISBA); Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Covered By 6 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl has $8500 highest and $68 lowest target. $76.40’s average target is 1.80% above currents $75.05 stock price. Restaurant Brands Intl had 20 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stephens maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) rating on Monday, August 5. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $8200 target. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, August 5. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. See Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) latest ratings:

More notable recent Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Receipt of Exchange Notice, Intent to Use Common Shares to Satisfy Exchange and Commencement of Secondary Offering of Common Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 3.35M shares traded or 63.19% up from the average. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY BK SEGMENT COMPARABLE SALES UP 3.8%; 07/03/2018 – Restaurant Brands NZ: Full-Year Sales Exceed NZ$740 Million, Up 49% Following Australian, Hawaiian Acquisitions; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 16/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC QSR.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $65; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: CARA RESTAURANT BRANDS WILL EXPAND IN OTHER COUNTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NZ FINAL DIV/SHR 18 NZ CENTS; 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Store Network Expanded to 309, Up by 11 on Year; 23/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS EARNINGS CALL STARTS

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 2,615 shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCMKTS:ISBA) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Peggy Wheeler – an interesting insider in Isabella Bank Corp who currently serves as a Chief Operations Officer – purchased 14 shares of Isabella Bank Corp, with their total value being placed at U.S Dollars 293 which is calculated with stock price per share of U.S Dollars 21.0. Peggy Wheeler presently has 5,972 shares or 0.07% of Isabella Bank Corp’s market cap.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Isabella Bank that provides various banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals in Michigan. The company has market cap of $177.27 million. The Company’s deposit products include interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, direct deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, agricultural loans, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans.

More news for Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCMKTS:ISBA) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” and published on March 01, 2019 is yet another important article.