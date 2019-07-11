An Insider Paul Hindsley Buys 212 shares of Oil-Dri of America (ODC); Hershey Co (HSY)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Hershey Co (HSY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 295 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 229 sold and decreased their stock positions in Hershey Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 107.36 million shares, down from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hershey Co in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 47 Reduced: 182 Increased: 218 New Position: 77.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products. The company has market cap of $28.61 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, North America, and International and Other. It has a 25.49 P/E ratio. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising chewing gums and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, and mixes.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 2.63% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.14 per share. HSY’s profit will be $244.21M for 29.29 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.42% negative EPS growth.

Hershey Trust Co holds 5.89% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company for 3.80 million shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 100,870 shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scharf Investments Llc has 4.95% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 3.98% in the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne, a Nebraska-based fund reported 96,180 shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 11,042 shares traded or 65.32% up from the average. Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has declined 4.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500.

Paul Hindsley is the director of Oil-Dri Corp Of America. He not a long ago bought 212 shares in the Pinksheet-listed company with the trade value amounting to exactly $7,049 U.S. Dollars. This number is according to the traded price of $33.3 per each share. He also obtained 2,788 shares with value $84,447 USD in the last 30 days. Now, Paul Hindsley owns 3,000 shares which make up roughly 0.04% of the Company’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding).

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, makes, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $245.94 million. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It has a 21.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the ProÂ’s Choice brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.79 million shares or 0.51% more from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $84,447 activity. $84,447 worth of stock was bought by Hindsley Paul on Monday, June 24.