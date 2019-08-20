An Insider Michael Reeves Purchases 14900 shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL); ASTM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (ASTPF) Shorts Lowered By 14.71%

ASTM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ASTPF) had a decrease of 14.71% in short interest. ASTPF’s SI was 17,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.71% from 20,400 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 87 days are for ASTM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ASTPF)’s short sellers to cover ASTPF’s short positions. It closed at $31.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ASTM S.p.A., an industrial holding company, operates in the sectors of motorway, parking, planning and construction, engineering, technology, and services. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm managed approximately 3,317 km of motorway network, including 1,373 km in Italy and 1,944 km internationally. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates in the study, planning, and works management areas for railway and motorway works.

Shareholder Michael Reeves of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, purchased 14,900 of the public firm shares having a market value of $123,962 U.S. Dollars with an average of $8.3 per share price. The date of investment was August 20, 2019, and it was disclosed in a SEC-filed filing, which you can find here. Michael Reeves at the moment possess 0.16% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s total market cap with ownership of 44,631 shares.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $231.33 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $152,202 activity. $39,592 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was bought by Tyson Charles E. Shares for $112,610 were bought by KNOWLES DENNIS R.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 28.16% above currents $8.06 stock price. Lumber Liquidators had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp owns 85 shares. Pnc Services invested in 0% or 1,512 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 44,909 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 53,700 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 320 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Barclays Public Llc reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 42,816 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 38,885 shares. 361,737 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 25,086 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 126,553 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 323,438 shares. Fmr Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5 shares.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 1.12 million shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lumber Liquidators Reports Q2 Earnings Miss, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider buying at Lumber Liquidators – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber Liquidators: Predictable Selloff, Long-Term Prospect – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lumber Liquidators Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Seacor Holdings Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CKH) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.