An Insider Loretta Feehan Purchases 2000 shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO); Electron Capital Partners Boosted Dominion Energy (D) Holding By $61.38 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 224.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc acquired 807,596 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 1.17M shares with $89.52 million value, up from 360,147 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 3.16 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kronos Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KRONOS Worldwide declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide Inc has $16 highest and $15 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 53.31% above currents $10.11 stock price. Kronos Worldwide Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $15 target.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $177,312 activity. MOORE CECIL H JR also bought $21,000 worth of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares. 5,000 shares valued at $53,750 were bought by GRAHAM ROBERT D on Friday, August 9. 1,500 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares with value of $14,955 were bought by NACE ANDREW B. Feehan Loretta J. had bought 2,000 shares worth $20,327.

Mr. Loretta Feehan, the current director at Kronos Worldwide Inc has not a long ago been involved with a trade of 2,000 shares of the stock exchange listed company, valued at $10.2 per share. The trade worth was of $20,327 U.S. Dollars. The probability of this transaction remaining unseen is very little, with the director today having ownership of 9,800 shares —- that is 0.01% of the total market capitalization of the company.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 293,623 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: KRONOS 4Q EPS 41C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.18% above currents $77.15 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of D in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.