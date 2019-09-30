An Insider Lizabeth Dunn Purchases 5000 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME); Turtle Creek Asset Management Lowered Service International (SCI) Holding By $7.35 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Service Corp International (SCI) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 159,800 shares as Service Corp International (SCI)’s stock rose 11.56%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 1.49 million shares with $69.59M value, down from 1.65 million last quarter. Service Corp International now has $8.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 676,981 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 142,225 shares to 1.45M valued at $72.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stake by 789,560 shares and now owns 3.89 million shares. Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) was raised too.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30M for 31.45 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Gamestop (NYSE:GME), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gamestop has $12 highest and $300 lowest target. $6’s average target is 8.70% above currents $5.52 stock price. Gamestop had 8 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wedbush. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, September 11 with “Sell”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $700 target in Monday, May 20 report.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $499.33 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

After the publishing of a form filled with Security Exchange Commission; a new insider deal became apparent. The director of Gamestop Corp, Lizabeth Dunn; completed a deal in the open market by buying 5,000 shares at the average share price which was $5.4 of the ‘s company having a value near $26,900 U.S Dollars. Lizabeth Dunn now owns 32,969 shares of Gamestop Corp.