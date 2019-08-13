An Insider Kevin Birzer Purchased 100 shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ); Snap-on (SNA)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Snap-on Inc (SNA) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 205 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 222 trimmed and sold stock positions in Snap-on Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 53.40 million shares, down from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Snap-on Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 176 Increased: 134 New Position: 71.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97 million for 12.62 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Rr Partners Lp holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated for 309,800 shares. Gates Capital Management Inc. owns 489,701 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Management Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 279,013 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners Inc. has invested 2.53% in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 64,414 shares.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.27 billion. The firm operates in Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. It offers hand tools, such as wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products, including tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,749 activity. $1,749 worth of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) shares were bought by BIRZER H KEVIN.

The stock increased 2.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 55,089 shares traded or 180.74% up from the average. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) has declined 5.92% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Director, Kevin Birzer is the Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc’s insider that purchased shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc, 100 to be exact. The company’s shares were based on a market price per share of $17.5, with the purchase valued at near $1,749 US Dollars. Currently, Mr. Kevin, holds 3,150 shares, which accounts for 0.01% of the Company’s market capitalization.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $863.65 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.