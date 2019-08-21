An Insider Kelly Baltes Acquires 1600 shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT); Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Its Teleflex (TFX) Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 8.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 227,934 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 2.40 million shares with $726.56M value, down from 2.63 million last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $16.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $367.78. About 229,969 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $33,640 activity. $33,640 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares were bought by Baltes Kelly C..

Kelly Baltes, the insider, currently the EVP – President of Maggiano’s of Brinker International Inc invested in almost 1,600 shares of the firm worth total $60,800 USD based on an avg price of 38.0 USD for share. In the last month, he also bought 850 shares worth approximately $32,300 USD. A Form 4 on hand for review here unveiled this acquisition activity. It was unveiled on 21/08/2019 and filled with DC-based SEC. Right now, Kelly Baltes owns 15,584 shares which are around 0.04% of the company’s total market capitalization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold Brinker International, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 0.02% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 1.28M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. 35,146 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 41,032 shares. Proshare has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Company stated it has 32,925 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 55,297 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 43,264 shares. Moreover, Optimum has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 627,433 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 0.37% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 69,900 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd reported 6,141 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 14 shares. Bessemer reported 1.12 million shares.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 9.94 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Brinker International has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44’s average target is 11.79% above currents $39.36 stock price. Brinker International had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. Stephens upgraded Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Friday, August 16 to “Overweight” rating.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 71,924 shares to 1.57 million valued at $244.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 12,644 shares and now owns 711,675 shares. Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $287 lowest target. $369’s average target is 0.33% above currents $367.78 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $287 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $39200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Needham downgraded Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity. 1,250 shares were bought by HEINMILLER JOHN C, worth $356,250.