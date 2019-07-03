An Insider Karen Carmack Purchases 1 shares of Franklin Financial Services (FRAF); Aqua America (WTR) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Sentiment for Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Aqua America Inc (WTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 186 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 135 sold and trimmed holdings in Aqua America Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 98.31 million shares, up from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aqua America Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 109 Increased: 136 New Position: 50.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $85.11M for 26.71 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.09 billion. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. It has a 47.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

Wills Financial Group Inc. holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. for 192,231 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 142,195 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 1.67% invested in the company for 41,904 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 1.67% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 153,588 shares.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 541,074 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial and retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $169.04 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 29.04 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, installment and revolving loans to consumers, and residential mortgage loans, as well as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold Franklin Financial Services Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 236,178 shares or 0.66% more from 234,638 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 43,750 shares. Orrstown Finance Services has 1,640 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) for 137,909 shares. Cutler Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.77% or 51,644 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,235 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 32 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $109,351 activity. Carmack Karen K bought $37 worth of stock or 1 shares. $1,004 worth of Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) was bought by Duffey Gregory A. Cekovich Ronald L also bought $101 worth of Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) on Wednesday, January 30. 150 shares were bought by Henry Timothy G, worth $4,700. Kerlin Stanley J had bought 600 shares worth $23,340. The insider Hanks Patricia A bought $109. 135 shares valued at $4,918 were bought by Jordan Richard E III on Wednesday, February 6.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 14,227 shares traded. Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.