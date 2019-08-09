An Insider Julian Bott Purchased 25000 shares of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN); Koppers Holdings (KOP) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Sentiment for Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 60 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 56 sold and reduced their positions in Koppers Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 18.94 million shares, down from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Koppers Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 43 Increased: 39 New Position: 21.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $569.78 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Railroad and Utility Products and Services , Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). It has a 33.94 P/E ratio. The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 6.22% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. for 652,500 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.63 million shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 2.9% invested in the company for 488,951 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Venator Capital Management Ltd. has invested 2.77% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,011 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

The well informed man Julian Bott who is EVP and CFO of Southwestern Energy Co paid for 25,000 shares of the firm having a value near $47,500 U.S. Dollars based on a market stock price of $1.9 for share. The probability of this purchase staying unseen is nil, with the EVP and CFO now owning 25,000 shares —- that is 0.00% of the total market cap of the Company. More details about the purchase dated 09-08-2019, could be found ready for use in an electronic form on the SEC website here.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.2 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwestern Energy has $7.3 highest and $2 lowest target. $5.33’s average target is 174.04% above currents $1.945 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. FBR Capital maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $7.3 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Cannell Peter B Co has invested 0.05% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 869 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated reported 58.23 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). James Invest Research Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Oakbrook Invs Limited Co owns 18,900 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd invested in 34,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock holds 66.15 million shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 163,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tctc Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 26,288 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Natixis Advisors Lp owns 482,022 shares.