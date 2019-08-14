An Insider Joseph Bruno Pays for 9300 shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT); Wisdomtree Investments (WETF) SI Decreased By 0.74%

Wisdomtree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) had a decrease of 0.74% in short interest. WETF’s SI was 11.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.74% from 11.12 million shares previously. With 1.08 million avg volume, 10 days are for Wisdomtree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)’s short sellers to cover WETF’s short positions. The SI to Wisdomtree Investments Inc’s float is 9.65%. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 524,871 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 04/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Closes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree’s David Abner Receives ETF.com Lifetime Achievement Award; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Goes Below 200D-MA; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Below 50-D-MA; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree’s Advisor Solutions Platform Named Fund Innovation of the Year at the 2018 Mutual Fund Industry Awards; 29/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA; 15/03/2018 – WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Below 50-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Below 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Forms Golden Cross; 27/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS INC – U.S. LISTED ETF AUM WAS $42.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 8.4% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager. The company has market cap of $846.84 million. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. It has a 42.99 P/E ratio. The firm also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $989,018 activity. $496,253 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was bought by Steinberg Jonathan L.

The stock increased 12.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 3.04M shares traded or 295.82% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $512.89 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Among 4 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold.

The well informed person Joseph Bruno who is director of Gtt Communications Inc obtained some 9,300 shares of the ‘s company worth near $62,310 U.S. Dollars based on a market stock price of $6.7 for share. At present, Joseph Bruno owns 130,452 shares which are around 0.23% of the Company’s market capitalization.