An Insider Jason Rush Paid for 171 shares of First United (FUNC); DSP Group (DSPG) Has 1.6 Sentiment

DSP Group Inc (DSPG) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 48 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 30 sold and decreased their stock positions in DSP Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 15.62 million shares, down from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding DSP Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

A few days ago, an insider trading transaction was made. Jason Rush, the SVP & COO and an insider of First United Corp purchased exactly 171 shares of First United Corp, worth about $3,191 U.S. Dollars, at $18.7 per share at the time of the transaction. Jason Rush right now owns 10,934 shares or 0.15% of First United Corp’s market cap.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 15,057 shares traded. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has risen 13.85% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7,525 activity. Another trade for 70 shares valued at $1,329 was made by Shockley Marisa A. on Wednesday, May 1. McCullough John had bought 148 shares worth $3,175 on Thursday, August 1.

First United Corporation operates as the holding firm for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $147.30 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial clients packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold First United Corporation shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 8.45% more from 2.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 17,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0% in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Ejf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 283,803 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 63 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 27,206 shares stake. First Tru Advsr L P reported 12,913 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 35,586 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 63,067 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 429,402 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) or 341,714 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 2,093 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 25,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Maltese Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 86,600 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,630 shares.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. The company has market cap of $337.73 million. It operates through three divisions: Home, Office, and Mobile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 174,236 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Featured at ASCO 2018; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 4.44% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. for 2.17 million shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 452,460 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apis Capital Advisors Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 69,800 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 130,668 shares.