An Insider Edward Bagley Paid for 900 shares of ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO); Marchex (MCHX) Sentiment Is 1.83

Marchex Inc (MCHX) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 44 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 24 reduced and sold their holdings in Marchex Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 20.63 million shares, up from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Marchex Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 21.

Edward Bagley; that is an insider in Clearone Inc who is the most recent to pick shares in the company for which he is for the time being a major shareholder. He lately invested in 900 shares of the company, with a total value of about $1,980 U.S Dollars, that is a share price of around $2.2. Now, Edward Bagley owns 7.40 million shares which are around 44.85% of the Company’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.42, from 2.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold ClearOne, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 862,065 shares or 10.44% more from 780,586 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 14 shares. Northern Trust holds 16,686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO). Renaissance Limited Liability Company has 242,775 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 341,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) for 2,107 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Co has invested 0% in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO). Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,095 shares. 3,400 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Llc. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 60,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $51,106 activity. Another trade for 4,108 shares valued at $8,726 was made by HAKIMOGLU ZEYNEP on Wednesday, June 5. $13,480 worth of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was bought by BAGLEY EDWARD D on Monday, June 10.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.96 million. The firm offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. The company has market cap of $150.55 million. The Company’s products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 5.52% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. for 1.19 million shares. P.A.W. Capital Corp owns 1.03 million shares or 4.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 3.11% invested in the company for 850,854 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 0.97% in the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 871,376 shares.