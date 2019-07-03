An Insider Clara Rankin Purchases 542 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY); Last Week Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health had 6 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. See Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) latest ratings:

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $84 Initiate

20/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

14/01/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $68 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Magellan Health, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 197,707 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.06% or 299,549 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 5,800 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 325,661 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 66,885 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.05% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 12,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 139,301 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Fin Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Dean Capital Management reported 17,200 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,326 shares. Prudential Plc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 7,426 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 287,567 were accumulated by Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the healthcare management business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare segment engages in the management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program services; management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management; and the integrated management of physical, behavioral, and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations comprising individuals with serious mental illness, dual eligibles, long-term services and supports, and other populations with unique and often complex healthcare needs. It has a 136.98 P/E ratio. This segment provides its healthcare services through its comprehensive network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, and ancillary service providers.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 78,113 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MGLN vs MOH: Which Health Insurance Stock is Placed Better? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Health in sale talks; shares up 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centerbridge in Exclusive Talks to Acquire Magellan Health (MGLN) – DJ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Amkor Technology, Shopify, M/I Homes, and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

As announced in a legally required form that was filled with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission on July 03, 2019, Clara Rankin, shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc and a person familiar with the company, picked up 542 shares of the firm for an aggregate amount of $29,263 USD based on an average market stock price per share of $54.0. In the last 30 days, she also obtained 4,548 shares with a market value $236,672 USD. Presently, Clara Rankin has in hand 37,570 shares or about 0.23% of the company’s total market cap.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 10,070 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 11,553 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company reported 36,847 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Independent Order Of Foresters holds 455 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 23,187 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Federated Invsts Pa holds 86,002 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 87,282 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 3,550 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 226,386 shares. Fmr Limited Com has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc holds 14,345 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 15,835 shares.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc