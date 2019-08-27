An Insider Carl Johnson Acquired 30000 shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NLS); Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Eog Resources (EOG) Stake By $920,170

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 51.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 9,686 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 8,988 shares with $855,000 value, down from 18,674 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $41.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 2.54M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 17,492 shares to 34,881 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo & Company stake by 608 shares and now owns 1,209 shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 19,398 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% or 116,624 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 14,299 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,092 shares. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,444 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). North Star Inv Mngmt accumulated 200 shares. Winslow Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 71,924 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc stated it has 44,641 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 26 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.09% or 376,813 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Partners reported 2,130 shares. Wafra owns 9,017 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.35% or 119,457 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10100 lowest target. $111.38’s average target is 55.43% above currents $71.66 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $138 target. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $101 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of EOG in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.86 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 481,234 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS GETS ADDED BRIDGE LOANS; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Results Miss Mark — Market Mover; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus, Inc.’s Modern Movement® M-Pad™ Balance & Strength Trainer Wins Red Dot Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nautilus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLS); 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt; 11/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/05/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – COMPLETED FIRST TRIAL OF ITS NEWLY DEVELOPED AUTONOMOUS SEDIMENT SAMPLER; 19/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Opens New Corporate Learning Center Amid Continued Growth

A few days ago, an insider trading trade was made. Carl Johnson, the director and an insider of Nautilus Inc acquired precisely 30,000 shares of Nautilus Inc, worth exactly $37,398 U.S. Dollars, at $1.2 for share at the time of the trade. Carl Johnson now indirectly possess 5000 shares. He also directly possess 108767 shares. In total he holds a stake of 0.38%. The transaction was revealed in a SEC document on 27/08/2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $62,659 activity. Another trade for 3,840 shares valued at $14,973 was bought by BOLIO WAYNE M. The insider JOHNSON M CARL III bought 10,000 shares worth $27,806. McMahon William B had bought 14,000 shares worth $19,880 on Wednesday, August 7.