Amyris Inc. (AMRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris Inc. 4 3.63 N/A -3.44 0.00 Sensient Technologies Corporation 68 2.06 N/A 3.23 21.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Amyris Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Amyris Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8% Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 18.5% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Amyris Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sensient Technologies Corporation has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amyris Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Sensient Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Sensient Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amyris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amyris Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sensient Technologies Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s average price target is $68, while its potential upside is 3.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Amyris Inc. shares and 99.6% of Sensient Technologies Corporation shares. About 1.9% of Amyris Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49% Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.97% -6.99% -3.3% 9.21% -1.1% 22.06%

For the past year Amyris Inc. had bearish trend while Sensient Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Amyris Inc.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.