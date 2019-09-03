Amyris Inc. (AMRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris Inc. 4 4.68 N/A -3.44 0.00 Hawkins Inc. 41 0.84 N/A 2.28 19.14

Demonstrates Amyris Inc. and Hawkins Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8% Hawkins Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Amyris Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hawkins Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amyris Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Hawkins Inc. has 2.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hawkins Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amyris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amyris Inc. and Hawkins Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 59.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Amyris Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2% are Hawkins Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49% Hawkins Inc. -2.7% 0.23% 18.09% 4.72% 17.23% 6.64%

For the past year Amyris Inc. has -7.49% weaker performance while Hawkins Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Hawkins Inc. beats Amyris Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.