Amyris Inc. (AMRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris Inc. 4 6.07 N/A -3.44 0.00 Gevo Inc. 2 1.74 N/A -9.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8% Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4%

Risk & Volatility

Amyris Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Gevo Inc.’s 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.76 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amyris Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Gevo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Gevo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amyris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Amyris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.1% of Gevo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Amyris Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Gevo Inc. has 12.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49% Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25%

For the past year Amyris Inc. has -7.49% weaker performance while Gevo Inc. has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Amyris Inc. beats Gevo Inc.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.