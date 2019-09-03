Amyris Inc. (AMRS) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Contrasting side by side

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris Inc. 4 4.70 N/A -3.44 0.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.73 N/A 1.42 9.44

Demonstrates Amyris Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amyris Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8% Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

Amyris Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s 98.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

Amyris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amyris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amyris Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Kronos Worldwide Inc. is $15.5, which is potential 41.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Amyris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.9% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Amyris Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Kronos Worldwide Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49% Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41%

For the past year Amyris Inc. has -7.49% weaker performance while Kronos Worldwide Inc. has 16.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Amyris Inc.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.