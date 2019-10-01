Amyris Inc. (AMRS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Amyris Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Amyris Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Amyris Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris Inc. 775,967,894.24% 57.20% -106.80% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Amyris Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris Inc. 32.87M 4 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Amyris Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.41 2.53

The potential upside of the peers is 16.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amyris Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Amyris Inc. had bearish trend while Amyris Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Amyris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Amyris Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Amyris Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amyris Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that Amyris Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Amyris Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Amyris Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amyris Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Amyris Inc.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.