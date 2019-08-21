Amyris Inc. (AMRS) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Comparing side by side

Both Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris Inc. 4 5.54 N/A -3.44 0.00 Ecolab Inc. 185 4.03 N/A 5.34 37.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amyris Inc. and Ecolab Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8% Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Amyris Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ecolab Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amyris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ecolab Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Ecolab Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amyris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Amyris Inc. and Ecolab Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ecolab Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

On the other hand, Ecolab Inc.’s potential downside is -2.19% and its consensus target price is $202.57.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amyris Inc. and Ecolab Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 88.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Amyris Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Ecolab Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49% Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91%

For the past year Amyris Inc. had bearish trend while Ecolab Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ecolab Inc. beats Amyris Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.