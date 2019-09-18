Amyris (AMRS) Stock Value Declined While Tanaka Capital Management Has Raised Stake; South State Has Upped Its Position in Walmart (WMT) as Share Price Rose

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 730,900 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.9 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – AXIM Biotech to Attend BioCentury’s 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference in New York; 15/03/2018 Amyris Reports Another Strong Quarter with Solid Operating Performance and 2017 Revenue of $143.4 Million up 113% over 2016; 10/05/2018 – Amyris to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Loss $91.9M; 23/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. (ANW) And Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Activist Update ANW AMRS ANW FRAN AMRS HIIQ PRPL; 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies

South State Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 6,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, up from 41,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 3.77 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 26/03/2018 – WALMART: BELSHAM FORMERLY OF TESCO; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-UK minister Clark says probe of supermarket deal ‘must consider suppliers’ – FT; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY SAYS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH WALMART ON ASDA; 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goods Brands; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Flipkart Deal Agreements Include Customary Termination Rights for Walmart, Other Parties if Deals Haven’t Closed by March 9, 2019 –Filing; 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public

South State Corp, which manages about $868.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,988 shares to 34,894 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,483 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).