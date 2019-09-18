Amyris (AMRS) Stock Value Declined While Tanaka Capital Management Has Raised Stake; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Increased Its Holding by $428,400

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 80,260 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 78,378 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 52c; 23/05/2018 – AMYRIS HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 8.9% STAKE INCLUDING WARRANT; 09/05/2018 – Amyris Presents Its No Compromise™ Product Portfolio at Techonomy New York; 10/05/2018 – Amyris to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Loss/Shr $1.79; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target; 03/04/2018 – AXIM Biotech Reaches Preliminary Agreement for Distribution of CanChew and MedChew Products Throughout South Korea; 16/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

More notable recent Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amyris (AMRS) Presents At Jefferies Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Future Is Fermented: Amyris – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Is Amyris (AMRS), And Why Is Its Stock Soaring? – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The State Of Amyris – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Leading Biosynthesis Charge at Paradigm Capital Conference – Midas Letter” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.