Amyris (AMRS) Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Upped Stake; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Mackay Shields Has Trimmed Its Holding

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.71M market cap company. The stock increased 5.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 1.47 million shares traded or 85.27% up from the average. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amyris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRS); 23/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. (ANW) And Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Activist Update ANW AMRS ANW FRAN AMRS HIIQ PRPL; 21/03/2018 – AXIM Biotech to Attend BioCentury’s 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference in New York; 15/03/2018 – Amyris Sees FY18 Rev $185M-$195M; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target; 04/04/2018 – Amyris at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 766,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.69 million, down from 803,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 11.70 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 33,413 shares to 827,364 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 27,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 16.58M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 901,065 shares. Moreover, Fincl Architects Inc has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,770 shares. Victory owns 838,549 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. American Intl Gru holds 0.22% or 760,944 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 73,647 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company holds 257,880 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd reported 273,006 shares. 337,715 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Mgmt. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 608,070 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Caprock Gp Inc invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 225,430 shares. Cidel Asset Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Intrust Bank Na reported 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.70 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

