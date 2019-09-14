Amyris (AMRS) Holder Tanaka Capital Management Upped Holding by $591,198 as Stock Declined; As Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.41 Million

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 9,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 1,915 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 580,795 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 15/03/2018 Amyris Reports Another Strong Quarter with Solid Operating Performance and 2017 Revenue of $143.4 Million up 113% over 2016; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target; 03/04/2018 – AXIM Biotech Reaches Preliminary Agreement for Distribution of CanChew and MedChew Products Throughout South Korea; 22/05/2018 – Amyris Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – BioDisrupt, Amyris Annual Investor Conference Provides Close-up of Technology & Strategy; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Loss/Shr $1.79; 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – Biossance Launches Mobile Interactive Clean Beauty Consumer Experience; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amyris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hm Payson And Company, Maine-based fund reported 221,920 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stralem Co Inc reported 3.58% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hallmark Capital Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,330 shares. Moreover, Wright Investors has 0.13% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability owns 3,100 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 80,546 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.5% or 726,591 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 41,797 shares. Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability has 0.79% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Strategic Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.18% or 3,398 shares. Douglass Winthrop has invested 0.24% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 100 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 257,988 shares to 689,098 shares, valued at $39.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 10,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.