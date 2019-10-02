Amyris (AMRS) Holder Tanaka Capital Management Has Increased Position; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Valuation Declined While South Dakota Investment Council Has Lifted by $411,940 Its Position

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 4,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 434,041 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.38 million, up from 429,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 1.03M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company's stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.1661 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5239. About 355,111 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, worth $57.04M on Thursday, August 29.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 5,996 shares to 31,904 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,500 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).