Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Both Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.46 N/A -0.19 0.00 Veeco Instruments Inc. 12 1.24 N/A -8.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amtech Systems Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -8.2% Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8%

Risk & Volatility

Amtech Systems Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Competitively, Veeco Instruments Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amtech Systems Inc. are 2.9 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Veeco Instruments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Veeco Instruments Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amtech Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amtech Systems Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Amtech Systems Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.90% and an $5.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential downside is -2.20%. The data provided earlier shows that Amtech Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Veeco Instruments Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.3% of Amtech Systems Inc. shares and 98.2% of Veeco Instruments Inc. shares. Amtech Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.76%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Veeco Instruments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8% Veeco Instruments Inc. -4.57% -3.72% -1.16% 21.53% -16.42% 60.73%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.