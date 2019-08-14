Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.45 N/A -0.19 0.00 Universal Display Corporation 165 27.35 N/A 1.76 120.27

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -8.2% Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

A 2.18 beta means Amtech Systems Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Universal Display Corporation has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Amtech Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Universal Display Corporation are 5 and 4.4 respectively. Universal Display Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amtech Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Universal Display Corporation has a consensus price target of $174.5, with potential downside of -15.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amtech Systems Inc. and Universal Display Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.3% and 80.2% respectively. About 1.76% of Amtech Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Universal Display Corporation shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8% Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59%

Universal Display Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Amtech Systems Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.