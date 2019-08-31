Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

We are comparing Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.42 N/A -0.19 0.00 United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 58.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amtech Systems Inc. and United Microelectronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -8.2% United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.18 beta indicates that Amtech Systems Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. United Microelectronics Corporation’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amtech Systems Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival United Microelectronics Corporation is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Amtech Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Microelectronics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.3% of Amtech Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.9% of United Microelectronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.76% of Amtech Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8% United Microelectronics Corporation -0.91% -3.96% 0.46% 16.58% -20.73% 21.79%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc. has stronger performance than United Microelectronics Corporation

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.