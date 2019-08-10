Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Both Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.49 N/A -0.19 0.00 Photronics Inc. 9 1.11 N/A 0.50 19.26

Demonstrates Amtech Systems Inc. and Photronics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -8.2% Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Amtech Systems Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.18. Competitively, Photronics Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amtech Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Photronics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Amtech Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Photronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Amtech Systems Inc. and Photronics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Photronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amtech Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.76% and an $5.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amtech Systems Inc. and Photronics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.3% and 97.5%. Amtech Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.76%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Photronics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8% Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Photronics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Photronics Inc. beats Amtech Systems Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.