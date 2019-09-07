Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Both Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.45 N/A -0.19 0.00 Ambarella Inc. 45 8.96 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amtech Systems Inc. and Ambarella Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -8.2% Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8%

Risk and Volatility

Amtech Systems Inc.’s 2.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ambarella Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amtech Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Ambarella Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amtech Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amtech Systems Inc. and Ambarella Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ambarella Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Ambarella Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57.67 average price target and a -7.76% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amtech Systems Inc. and Ambarella Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.3% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.76% of Amtech Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Ambarella Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8% Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ambarella Inc.

Summary

Ambarella Inc. beats Amtech Systems Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.