Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Reaches $5.85 After 5.00% Up Move; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake By $7.72 Million

The stock of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 60,161 shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS); 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest CorpoThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $83.30M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $6.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ASYS worth $4.17M more.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 9.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 45,175 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 543,070 shares with $93.27M value, up from 497,895 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $70.57B valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $186.43. About 1.16 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $78.18 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8. 8,187 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.26M were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44M was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 3,270 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Martin Inv Limited Liability Co owns 77,707 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Underhill Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 74,785 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 183,546 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.02% or 7,800 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Ltd Partnership invested in 79,559 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Carroll Finance Assocs holds 0.01% or 735 shares. Moreover, Finemark National Bank Trust has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,095 shares. Lincoln National Corporation holds 1,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 981,040 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 42,460 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $173 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. J.P. Morgan upgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Thursday, March 7. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $175 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 4,470 shares to 90,332 valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 150,930 shares and now owns 165,778 shares. Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was reduced too.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $83.30 million. It operates in three divisions: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. It currently has negative earnings. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.