Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Contrasting side by side

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.50 N/A -0.26 0.00 Universal Display Corporation 156 34.77 N/A 1.76 95.12

In table 1 we can see Amtech Systems Inc. and Universal Display Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Amtech Systems Inc. and Universal Display Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.3% Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Amtech Systems Inc. has a beta of 2.32 and its 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Universal Display Corporation has a 1.38 beta and it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amtech Systems Inc. Its rival Universal Display Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 4.4 respectively. Universal Display Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amtech Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amtech Systems Inc. and Universal Display Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Universal Display Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$5.5 is Amtech Systems Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -9.69%. On the other hand, Universal Display Corporation’s potential downside is -22.09% and its average price target is $167.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Amtech Systems Inc. looks more robust than Universal Display Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amtech Systems Inc. and Universal Display Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 85.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.76% of Amtech Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Universal Display Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -7.62% -9.53% 25.77% 26.81% -31.26% 35.21% Universal Display Corporation -1.13% -3.3% 41.9% 70.87% 68.03% 78.41%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Universal Display Corporation.

Summary

Universal Display Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Amtech Systems Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.