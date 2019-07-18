Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Comparison side by side

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.48 N/A -0.26 0.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.64 N/A 1.80 18.31

In table 1 we can see Amtech Systems Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.3% Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Amtech Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Nanometrics Incorporated’s 1.53 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amtech Systems Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Nanometrics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Nanometrics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amtech Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Amtech Systems Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Amtech Systems Inc. has a -4.18% downside potential and an average target price of $5.5. Competitively Nanometrics Incorporated has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 20.92%. The information presented earlier suggests that Nanometrics Incorporated looks more robust than Amtech Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of Amtech Systems Inc. shares and 88.7% of Nanometrics Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 1.76% of Amtech Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Nanometrics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -7.62% -9.53% 25.77% 26.81% -31.26% 35.21% Nanometrics Incorporated -1.93% 5.57% 8.48% 2.29% -12.44% 20.75%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc. was more bullish than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 10 factors Amtech Systems Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.