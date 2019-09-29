Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Amtech Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.76% of Amtech Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.10% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Amtech Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 231,346,153.85% -12.80% -8.20% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Amtech Systems Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 12.03M 5 0.00 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Amtech Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.27 2.66

As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 116.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amtech Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Amtech Systems Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amtech Systems Inc. are 2.9 and 2.4. Competitively, Amtech Systems Inc.’s peers have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amtech Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amtech Systems Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Amtech Systems Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.18. In other hand, Amtech Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Amtech Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amtech Systems Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.