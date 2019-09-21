Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Contrasting side by side

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.46 N/A -0.19 0.00 Entegris Inc. 39 4.09 N/A 1.52 28.55

Table 1 demonstrates Amtech Systems Inc. and Entegris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amtech Systems Inc. and Entegris Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -8.2% Entegris Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 12.5%

Risk & Volatility

Amtech Systems Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Entegris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amtech Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Entegris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Entegris Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amtech Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Amtech Systems Inc. and Entegris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Entegris Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Entegris Inc. is $43, which is potential -9.51% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.3% of Amtech Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Entegris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.76% are Amtech Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Entegris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8% Entegris Inc. 3.25% 13.66% 7.11% 29.07% 25.39% 55.98%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entegris Inc.

Summary

Entegris Inc. beats Amtech Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.