Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Comparing side by side

Since Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems Inc. 5 6.62 12.03M -0.19 0.00 Cohu Inc. 13 -45.70 39.93M -1.40 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems Inc. 231,332,807.72% -12.8% -8.2% Cohu Inc. 303,419,452.89% -14.9% -8.1%

Amtech Systems Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cohu Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amtech Systems Inc. are 2.9 and 2.4. Competitively, Cohu Inc. has 3.2 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cohu Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amtech Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cohu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cohu Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 53.14% potential upside.

Institutional investors owned 61.3% of Amtech Systems Inc. shares and 96.4% of Cohu Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.76% of Amtech Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Cohu Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8% Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66%

For the past year Amtech Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Cohu Inc. had bearish trend.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.