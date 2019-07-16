Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Valinor Management Trimmed Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding By $21.11 Million

Analysts expect Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 94.44% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. ASYS’s profit would be $142,400 giving it 149.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Amtech Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -85.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 17,102 shares traded. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has declined 31.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS); 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer

Valinor Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 20.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc analyzed 49,104 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)'s stock declined 0.71%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 192,496 shares with $82.91M value, down from 241,600 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $43.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $473.87. About 333,643 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Valinor Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 49,690 shares to 356,300 valued at $127.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 1,205 shares and now owns 77,791 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.06M for 18.60 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. UBS maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $46000 target. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $500 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. Shares for $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

