AMREP Corporation (AXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Both AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP Corporation 6 3.84 N/A 0.18 34.66 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AMREP Corporation and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMREP Corporation and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

AMREP Corporation has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.4% of AMREP Corporation shares and 6.7% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares. 11% are AMREP Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has 23.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11%

For the past year AMREP Corporation was less bullish than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Summary

AMREP Corporation beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.